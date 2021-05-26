‘TN Vs Gujarat’: Tamil Health Min Accuses Centre of Vax Favoritism

As the vaccine allocation from the Centre is rather low, the state has been facing an acute vaccine shortage, he added. However, the government is doing all that it can to bolster vaccination drive in the state, he said.

The Health Minister said that the state had paid Rs 46 crores for 13 lakh vaccine doses to cover the 18-44 age group. “Of these, we received 11 lakh doses and sent them to all districts.”

The state began vaccination for this group on Tuesday, 25 May, although it was open only for priority groups such as newspaper distributors, auto drivers, persons with disabilities and factory workers. “Once the state receives 3.5 crore vaccine doses through global tenders, the remaining population in the 18-44 age group will be vaccinated,” the minister said, The Hindu reported.