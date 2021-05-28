Co-WIN Integration With Third-Party Apps: Govt Issues Guidelines

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday, 26 May, announced the new guidelines for integration of Indian Vaccine portal Co-WIN with third-party applications.

These guidelines will allow third-party apps to include Co-WIN API in their own apps. By including Co-WIN API, these app developers will be able to provide services like vaccine registration, appointment booking, etc.

Up until now, third parties were only allowed to show vaccine status and availability of slots.

The MoHFW announced this information through its official Twitter handle.