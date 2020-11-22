Govt Sends High-Level Team to 3 More States to Tackle COVID Cases

The ministry said that 26 states and UTs have less than 20,000 active cases as on date while 7 states and UTs have active cases between 20,000 and 50,000 whereas Delhi saw 6,963 persons recovering from COVID. Kerala and Maharashtra reported 6,719 and 4,088 new recoveries respectively.

India on Sunday, 22 November recorded 45,209 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 90,95,807. The death toll rose by 501 to 1,33,227.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,40,962 active cases across the country while 85,21,617 patients have been discharged.