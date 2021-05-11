‘Explore Global Procurement of Vaccines’: Aaditya Thackeray to BMC

Just a few weeks ago, on 14 April, Mumbai had over 11,000 new COVID cases, which has drastically come down to 1,794 cases in the last 24 hours.

In an interview to NDTV, Thackeray said, “Like other states, we are scrambling and struggling for vaccines.” He asserted that if the global procurement works, then they will be able to vaccinate all of Mumbai within three weeks.

Thackeray displayed confidence and said, “The vaccine hesitancy has gone away and people are eager to get both shots and carry on with post-COVID life. I think that is crucial.”

On being asked about the cost of procurement, Thackeray said that cost was not a factor and the state government was looking to procure the vaccine at the earliest.