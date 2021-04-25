Ex-JNU Student and Activist Umar Khalid Tests COVID +ve in Tihar

Former JNU student and activist Umar Khalid on Saturday, 25 April tested positive for COVID-19 inside Tihar jail, reports said.

Officials told The Hindu that Khalid was tested for COVID-19 a few days back after he showed symptoms. Khalid has now been put in isolation by the jail authorities.

“Currently there are around 20,000 prisoners in Tihar. As many as 241 inmates and 60 staff have tested positive since March. Recently, the Tihar Jail administration decided to cancel meetings between prisoners and their family members till further orders, following the surge of Covid-19 cases in Delhi,” an official told The Indian Express.