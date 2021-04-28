Fake: Ex-CBI Officer Calls Out Viral Audio Clip on COVID Lockdown 

An audio clip is being circulated on WhatsApp claiming that a nationwide coronavirus lockdown is going to be imposed for the next two months. The clip is being attributed to former CBI Joint Director VV Lakshminarayana.

However, the former CBI officer has issued a denial and called the voice note in circulation “fake.”

“One fake audio message frightening the people regarding Covid situation is circulating in the social media in my name. It is fake and please do not forward the same,” he tweeted on Sunday, 25 April.