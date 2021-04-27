Formalities Keep Patients Waiting For Hours at ITBP COVID Facility
A permission from the District Surveillance Officer is required to secure a bed in the newly-opened COVID facility.
One day after the Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel COVID Care Centre (SPCCC) that is run by the ITBP became functional in Delhi on 26 April, with 500 oxygen-supported beds, several patients including some critical ones were found waiting for hours to get admission.
On 27 April, a 28-year-old man lost his 52-year-old mother who needed urgent treatment, outside the gates of the COVID centre. This was due to the time he took to complete his formalities that are required to get patients admitted, NDTV reported.
He was found weeping on the footpath after attempts to revive his mother turned futile.
Although SPCCC has announced free treatment, some of the formalities that are required to be fulfilled to secure a bed in the facility includes permission from the District Surveillance Officer (DSO). Such recommendations are to be given by the DSOs on the SPCCC Admissions WhatsApp group.
"They killed my mother. Where will I take her now? I stood here and waited for hours. They kept asking me to complete formalities — message, WhatsApp... I kept yelling and crying for help but no one came. Now my mother is dead," the man told NDTV.
No sooner did the facility open, chaos ensued at the gates as people thronged to get beds for COVID patients, while juggling between formalities and trying to tend to patients.
For the lack of a proper system in place, serious patients are failing to get timely medical attention and are left waiting at the gates. The main complaint has been that DSO and other concerned authorities are not reachable.
On 26 April, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, 200 ICU beds would be added to the facility, while he thanked the Central government.
With 20,201 new cases, 380 deaths on 26 April, Delhi is currently one of the worst-affected states as it is simultaneously battling a shortage of beds and oxygen.
