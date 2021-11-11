Twitter Blue to Be Available In US: What's Different About It?
With Twitter Blue, the microblogging platform is looking to diversify revenue streams.
Twitter's subscription based service – Twitter Blue – will be available in United States and Canada, starting 16 November.
With Twitter Blue, the microblogging platform is looking to diversify revenue streams. It was first announced in June and has since been expanding.
So what exactly are the features of Twitter Blue? Here's all you need to know.
In which countries is Twitter Blue available?
Twitter Blue for iOS, Android and web is available in the US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
When will it be available in India?
There is no clarity on this yet. Watch out this space for more information.
What are the different features available?
Bookmark Folder: This will help users to organise the tweets they need to revisit in a manner it is easy for them to find.
Undo Tweet: This much-talked about feature will allow users to preview it and revise it 30 seconds before it goes live.
Reader Mode: This will make it easier to make long threads by turning them to easy-to-read text.
Apart from this, subscribers will reportedly get access to customisable app icons, themes – abd a dedicated subscription customer support.
Subscribers will be able to upload videos of up to 10-minutes against 2 minutes for non-subscribers.
They will also have access to most shared articles in their network over the last 24 hours.
Is Twitter Blue ad-free?
Nope. While advertisements will continue to be a part of Twitter Blue, ot includes ad-free articles feature. This will enable one to read articles on the websites of publishers who are a part of Twitter Blue Publisher network.
Can I get a free trial of Twitter Blue?
Not at the moment.
How much does it cost?
The subscription will cost $2.99 (roughly Rs 222) per month in the US. This is the same across iOS, Android and web.
Will free version of Twitter no longer be available in these countries?
According to the company, free Twitter will still remain available.
