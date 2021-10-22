Delta Subvariant AY.4.2 Rising in UK: Is It More Infectious?

A newly detected offshoot of the Delta variant called AY 4.2 is on a rise in the United Kingdom.

According to a briefing released earlier last week by the UK Health Security Agency, "A Delta sublineage newly designated as AY.4.2 is noted to be expanding in England", reported The Guardian.

In the week beginning from 27 September, AY.4.2 accounted for about 6 percent of sequenced COVID-19 cases and is "on an increasing trajectory", said the report.

The Quint answers all your questions about the variant.