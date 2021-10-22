Delta Subvariant AY.4.2 Rising in UK: Is It More Infectious?
AY.4.2 strain of COVID-19 is detected in almost 10 percent of delta variant sequenced positive tests in England.
A newly detected offshoot of the Delta variant called AY 4.2 is on a rise in the United Kingdom.
According to a briefing released earlier last week by the UK Health Security Agency, "A Delta sublineage newly designated as AY.4.2 is noted to be expanding in England", reported The Guardian.
In the week beginning from 27 September, AY.4.2 accounted for about 6 percent of sequenced COVID-19 cases and is "on an increasing trajectory", said the report.
The Quint answers all your questions about the variant.
What is AY.4.2 variant?
According to FIT, AY.4.2 is an offshoot of the Delta variant, which contains two mutations in its spike protein, that helps the virus to penetrate human blood cells.
AY.4.2 strain of COVID-19 now makes up almost 10 percent of delta variant sequenced positive tests in UK, said The Guardian.
Is the new variant more transmissible?
Dr Jeffrey Barrett, the director of the COVID-19 Genomics Initiative at the Wellcome Sanger Institute in Cambridge, and Prof Francois Balloux, the director of the University College London Genetics Institute, have suggested that AY.4.2 could be 10-15 percent more transmissible than the original Delta variant, according to The Financial Times.
Balloux urged caution indicating that the surge could be a demographic event as the variant is largely found in UK. The new variant was unlikely to be behind the recent rise in cases in UK, he told The Guardian.
It is nothing compared to what we saw with Alpha and Delta, which were like 50 to 60 percent more transmissible. So we are talking about something more subtle here and that is currently under investigation, Professor Francois Balloux told the BBC.
The rise in COVID-19 cases in UK is not because of the new variant as per scientists, said FIT.
Is AY.4.2 variant found in other places as well?
According to the Business Insider, AY.4.2 is being closely monitored in the US and Israel. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that AY.4.2 infections in the US is still "very rare" in the US.
Some cases of the variant were found in Denmark, but they have already started to drop, said BBC.
How can one protect themselves from the variant?
Vaccination is the best way to prevent any COVID-19 variant. In addition, one should take all safety precautions such as wearing a mask and maintaining hand hygiene.
Are vaccines effective against the new variant?
According to the Healthline, it is unlikely that the variant can evade all vaccine-related immunity.
(With inputs from The Guardian, The Financial Times, FIT , and Business Insider)
