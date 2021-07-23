FAQ: What Is Avascular Necrosis – A New Post-COVID Complication?

A new post-COVID complication – Avascular necrosis (AVN) in COVID-recovered patients – has been detected in a few patients in Mumbai and Delhi.

While three cases were reported in Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital, all aged under 40 years, three separate cases were reported in Delhi's BLK Super Specialty Hospital.

While there is no official data regarding the cases, what is avascular necrosis? What are the symptoms? Here's everything we know.