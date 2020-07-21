FAQ: What’s Allowed in WB’s 2-Days-A-Week Lockdown? Will It Help?

According to Kolkata-based epidemiologists, this intermittent lockdown will have no effect in arresting the spread of the coronavirus.

“Lockdowns do not technically curb the spread of the disease. They are basically a tool used by the government to buy time so that they can amp up their healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, if implemented for a ten-fourteen day stretch, the lockdown arrests community spread, for example, an asymptomatic person would be forced to stay in one place and not move around. Locking down the state on two random days will not serve that purpose”, said an epidemiologist on condition of anonymity.

Reacting to a similar weekend-only lockdown in Uttar Pradesh, epidemologist, Dr Shahid Jameel, in an earlier interview, told The Quint that such a step has “no logic”.

“Is the virus active only on weekends?” Dr Jameel asked.