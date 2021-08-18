Americans Eligible for COVID Booster Shot 8 Months After 2nd Jab: Biden Admin

The officials added that the protection offered by the vaccines could diminish in the coming months, especially among high-risk groups who were vaccinated early.

“For that reason, we conclude that a booster shot will be needed to maximise vaccine-induced protection and prolong its durability,” the officials were quoted as saying.

Similarly, for those vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson jab, may also be required to get booster shots. However, since the vaccine was rolled out only in March of this year, a plan to provide booster shots will be made after new data expected over next few weeks is reviewed.

The overall plan is awaiting a Food and Drug Administration evaluation of the safety and effectiveness of a third dose, the officials said. An advisory committee of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will also review the evidence and make recommendations.

The federal officials added, “We will also continue to expand our efforts to increase the supply of vaccines for other countries, building further on the more than 600 million doses we have already committed to donate globally,” New York Times reported.

Moreover, the officials added that they will continued to follow the science, are prepared to modify the plan if new data required them to.