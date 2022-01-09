ADVERTISEMENT

Tripura Announces Night Curfew; What's Allowed & What's Not?

What are the new rules? Here's all you need to know.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Tripura, the state government on Sunday, 9 January, announced a slew of restrictions, including night curfew for 10 days.

What are the night curfew timings?

Tripura government has announced night curfew from 10-20 January, between 10:00 pm and 5:00 am.

What are the rules for night curfew?

  • Medical shops will remain open at all times

  • Movie halls/multiplexes, sports complexes, gyms, swimming pools, to operate at 50 percent capacity

  • Restaurant/dhabas to operate at 50 percent capacity

  • Fairs and exhibitions, which are super spreader events, are prohibited

  • Marriage functions permitted with max 100 people

  • Funeral/last rites permitted with not more than 20 people

What are the SOP for religious places?

  • Religious places are allowed to be open

  • Strict adherence to social distancing measures

  • Face mask is mandatory to enter the premises

What are other general rules?

  • No offline training programmes (except emergency and essential services) to be conducted; to switch to virtual mode

  • No gatherings, public meeting allowed. However, Tripura Mela may be organised with adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour.

  • All are required to enforce and maintain strict COVID-19 SOP and avoid unnecessary movement

