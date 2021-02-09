South Africa Puts AstraZeneca Vaccine on Hold: Should India Worry?

In India, the Serum Institute of India has partnered with Oxford for a vaccine named ‘Covishield’ – one of the two being used in the ongoing drive in the country.

The study on South Africa variant and AstraZeneca is not a cause of concern for India, stress experts.

One, the South Africa variant of COVID-19 is not detected in India.

Speaking to FIT on 5 February, Virologist Dr Shahid Jameel said, “Whatever we know so far is that the vaccines are working on mutants but not as well, which essentially means that even if you get a mutant, you get infected but the severity of the disease will be reduced. This is still a good enough reason to take the vaccine anyway.”

Dr Samiran Panda, Head of the Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases Division at Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), told The Indian Express: “Any country’s decision regarding the administration of a vaccine programme should not be guided by the identification of a few numbers of individuals infected with a particular variant as the whole purpose is to develop immunity at the population level. There is a need to interrupt the chain of transmission of the virus irrespective of a particular variant circulating in the country or not. There will be additional benefit if the new variant can be prevented in the vaccination programme.”