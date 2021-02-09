South Africa Puts AstraZeneca Vaccine on Hold: Should India Worry?
What’s the reason for pausing the vaccine? Should Indians worry? Here’s what we know till now.
The administration of Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine was paused in South Africa after researchers found it provided “minimal protection” against infections caused by the new variant circulating in the country.
The pause sounded an alarm globally, however, both WHO and experts across the world, have backed the jab – underlining that continued surveillance is pertinent in the light of emerging variants.
Notably, all are AstraZeneca vaccines produced by the Serum Institute of India.
What is the new South African COVID variant?
The South Africa variant, called 501Y.V2, has been found to be more transmissible. This has caused a second wave of infections in the country, with some studies pointing to a higher viral load in the variant.
Tha variant was detected in mid-December.
Who is more vulnerable to the new variant?
Younger people with no signs of comorbidities are being infected by the new variant, South Africa has found, the government said.
“Clinicians have been providing anecdotal evidence of a shift in the clinical epidemiological picture – in particular noting that they are seeing a larger proportion of younger patients with no comorbidities presenting with critical illness,” South African Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize said.
What does the study on AstraZeneca say?
The University of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, which conducted the study, said in a statement on Sunday that the AstraZeneca vaccine "provides minimal protection against mild-moderate COVID-19 infection" from the South African variant.
The study, with a relatively small sample size of more than 2,000 individuals, hasn't yet been peer-reviewed.
“A two-dose regimen of (the vaccine) did not show protection against mild-moderate COVID-19 due to (the South African variant),” the study indicated, adding that efficacy against severe COVID-19, hospitalisations, and deaths was not yet determined.
The study, however, did not assess whether the vaccine helped prevent severe COVID-19 because it involved mostly young adults, not considered to be at high risk.
What is AstraZeneca’s response?
AstraZeneca said it had not been able to properly ascertain the effect of the vaccine on severe disease and hospitalisation caused by the South African variant in the study, given most of the participants were young, healthy adults.
"We do believe our vaccine could protect against severe disease, as neutralising antibody activity is equivalent to that of other COVID-19 vaccines that have demonstrated activity against more severe disease, particularly when the dosing interval is optimised to 8-12 weeks," it said.
Has the World Health Organisation said anything?
At a press briefing on 8 February, Monday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation (SAGE) met to review the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and discuss these new developments.
Also at the briefing, Kate O'Brien, director of the Department for Immunisation, Vaccines, and Biologicals at the WHO, said, “There are some indications of a reduction in the efficacy, some more some less, depending on which variant, which population, and also the neutralising antibody responses.”
Should India be concerned?
In India, the Serum Institute of India has partnered with Oxford for a vaccine named ‘Covishield’ – one of the two being used in the ongoing drive in the country.
The study on South Africa variant and AstraZeneca is not a cause of concern for India, stress experts.
One, the South Africa variant of COVID-19 is not detected in India.
Speaking to FIT on 5 February, Virologist Dr Shahid Jameel said, “Whatever we know so far is that the vaccines are working on mutants but not as well, which essentially means that even if you get a mutant, you get infected but the severity of the disease will be reduced. This is still a good enough reason to take the vaccine anyway.”
Dr Samiran Panda, Head of the Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases Division at Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), told The Indian Express: “Any country’s decision regarding the administration of a vaccine programme should not be guided by the identification of a few numbers of individuals infected with a particular variant as the whole purpose is to develop immunity at the population level. There is a need to interrupt the chain of transmission of the virus irrespective of a particular variant circulating in the country or not. There will be additional benefit if the new variant can be prevented in the vaccination programme.”
But India has detected the UK variant. How does AstraZeneca work against it?
The Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine protected people against a new and more contagious variant, say Oxford researchers as per a preprint in The Lancet.
The preprint has not been peer-reviewed but the preliminary findings are that the vaccine had 74.6 percent efficacy against the new UK variant called B.1.1.7. This is lower than its efficacy (84 percent) against the original COVID strain but is similar.
While over 150 people in India were detected with the UK variant in late January, the number has not increased exponentially since then.
