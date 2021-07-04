'Number of Cases, Duration of Exposure Affect COVID Spread': Study

Better airflow can cut down the risk of most airborne infections and not just COVID-19, stated Dr Shekhar C Mande, Director General, CSIR, New Delhi.

Meanwhile, newer solutions like ultraviolet light disinfection of air offer some promise. New buildings also need to be designed in such a way that they incorporate the up-to-date ventilation codes as suggested by the CSIR, Roorkee.

Scientists earlier believed that the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease travelled and transmitted mostly through droplets but could not travel far.

This study comes at a time when India's daily COVID cases have dropped to around 40,000 daily cases of infection, in comparison to the peak during the second wave in May, when the daily cases reached 4 lakh infections a day.

However, as several states start unlocking in order to restart economic activity, many have warned against an impending third wave and urged to follow COVID appropriate behaviour.