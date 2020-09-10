FAQ: How to Take NLAT 2020 From Home? When Will Results Come Out?

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore will not accept the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) scores this academic year and will instead conduct its own National Law Aptitude Test (NLAT) for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate courses at the university.

The online home-based test will be held on 12 September and the university has issued clarifications after students raised queries over the conduct of the exams. Here’s all you need to know.