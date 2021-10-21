Centre Issues Guidelines For International Arrivals: Is RT-PCR Mandatory?

The Centre revised existing guidelines for international arrivals in India on Wednesday, 20 October. The new rules will come into effect from Monday, 25 October.

"In view of increasing vaccination coverage across the globe and the changing nature of the pandemic, the existing guidelines for international arrivals in India have been reviewed,” the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a notification.

Is RT-PCR mandatory? What else is new? Here's all you need to know.