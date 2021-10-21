Centre Issues Guidelines For International Arrivals: Is RT-PCR Mandatory?
Is RT-PCR mandatory? What else is new? Here's all you need to know.
The Centre revised existing guidelines for international arrivals in India on Wednesday, 20 October. The new rules will come into effect from Monday, 25 October.
"In view of increasing vaccination coverage across the globe and the changing nature of the pandemic, the existing guidelines for international arrivals in India have been reviewed,” the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in a notification.
Is there any rule on testing upon arrival?
Negative RT-PCR test report is mandatory.
A self-declaration form is required to be submitted on the online portal http://www.newdelhiairport.in before arrival.
The RT-PCR result should be supported by a self-declaration on the authenticity of the report knowing that they will be liable for criminal prosecution if it would be detected inauthentic.
All passengers have been advised to download Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones.
What will happen on arrival?
As per The Indian Express report, all passengers will have to go through thermal screening at the airport. Patients who will be symptomatic and their contacts will be isolated as per the protocol.
What about travellers from countries with whom India has a reciprocal arrangement?
Separate protocol is set for people traveling from countries with whom India has a reciprocal arrangement for mutual acceptance of WHO approved COVID-19 vaccines.
Fully-vaccinated passengers from these countries will be allowed to proceed as they planned. They are, however, advised to monitor themselves for 14 days after arrival.
What about those who are partially vaccinated or unvaccinated coming from the aforementioned countries?
Passengers will have to be home-quarantined for seven days.
They will have to submit test samples at the airport. If negative, they will be allowed to self-monitor their health for a week.
What about travellers from countries with whom India has no reciprocal arrangement?
Seven-day quarantine and testing on first and eighth day are applicable
What about those passengers arriving via land or sea route?
Same rules are applicable on passengers arriving via sea or land.
