6 States Under Maha Railways Scanner: What Passengers Need to Know

In light of the rising COVID-19 cases across India, Maharashtra on Sunday, 18 April, declared six states, including Delhi and the NCR, as places of "sensitive origin" in an attempt to stop the entry of other variants of the coronavirus into the state.

"These places will be considered as ‘places of sensitive origin’ from the date of this order till the time it is retracted or till COVID-19 stays notified as a disaster," the order issued by the Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte read.

The Maharashtra government has also issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for railway passengers from the six states of “sensitive origin”.

How does this order affect you? What will you be required to do? Read on.