COVID Cases Surge in Maha: What’re the Fresh Restrictions Imposed?
Districts like Nashik, Thane, and Jalgaon have imposed fresh restrictions, in light of the surge in cases.
After recording a slight dip in the number, Maharashtra on Tuesday, 9 March, recorded almost 10,000 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the overall caseload to over 22 lakh.
What are the restrictions? What relaxations remain? Here's all you need to know.
Will there be a immediate lockdown in Mumbai?
The Maharashtra government has said that it will hold a review meeting in the next couple of days to decide on the next steps to be taken. However, civic officials, speaking to multiple media outlets have stressed that there will not be a complete lockdown.
What restrictions may be imposed in Mumbai?
"Local authorities have been empowered to take decision on lockdown as and when necessary. If numbers continue to rise the same way then there is a possibility of night clubs being closed down first in the city. We cannot deny the possibility of a night curfew or partial lockdown if this continues. We are fining people for not wearing masks. We may have to shut places like beaches and Gateway where people gather in the evenings. People need to take precautions,” Mumbai’s guardian minister Aslam Shaik told News18.
What about offices? Will they be shut as well?
There is no clarity about this. However, the Maharashtra government has encouraged offices to ensure staggered timings for staff.
What are the restrictions in Nashik and Thane?
- The Nashik district administration imposed several restrictions starting 9 March, until further orders.
- All shops and establishments, except those engaged in essential services, will be closed from 7 pm to 7 am.
- No wedding will be allowed in the district from 15 March.
- However, those events where permission was obtained earlier will be allowed.
- A lockdown between 13 to 31 March was also declared on Monday in 11 hotspots in Thane city by the civic administration, officials said. SOPs for this is expected to be released shortly.
What are the rules imposed in Jalgaon?
- Authorities in Jalgaon ordered to impose 'Janata Curfew' from 11 March, 8 pm to 15 March, 8 am.
- Emergency services, MPSC and other departments' exams in the Municipal Corporation limits in Jalgaon will be exempted from the curfew, said Abhijit Raut, Jalgaon (Maharashtra) District Collector.
- Raut also added that enforcement of this order "will be the responsibility of Municipal Corporation and Local Police."
- Violators will be liable for action under Epidemic Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he added.
Is inter-district or inter-state travel banned in Maharashtra?
Not as of now. Both inter-district and inter-state travel is allowed.
I live in Maharashtra. What precautions should I take?
- Wear masks every time you step out of your home
- Maintain physical distancing
- Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, and then sanitize with alcohol-based sanitizer
