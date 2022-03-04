Stay in Groups, Identify as Indian: SOPs for Stranded Students in Ukraine
From learning key sentences in Russian to deleting unnecessary apps – what are the SOPs for students in Ukraine?
In a series of guidelines released on Tuesday, 3 March, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) advised students stuck in Ukraine with a list of do's and don'ts, including learning a few important sentences in Russian, in order to protect themselves better in the war-zone.
The Indian embassy in Ukraine had once again issued an "urgent advisory to all Indian nationals in Kharkiv," telling them to leave "as soon as possible" and get to Pesochin, Babaye, or Bezlyudovka.
What did the defence ministry guidelines say? Here's all you need to know.
What are the instructions on finding/forming an immediate group?
According to the MoD, the first thing that the students must do is organise themselves into groups.
Organise yourselves in small groups/squads of 10 Indian students/within that organise buddy/pair system/nominate a coordinator in each group of 10 persons.
Your presence and whereabouts must always be known to your buddy /group coordinator.
Make a WhatsApp group, compile details, names, address, mobile numbers, and point of contacts in India.
Are there any specific instructions for group coordinators?
Yes, these are the specific guidelines:
Share geolocation on WhatsApp with Control Room(s) in Embassy or in New Delhi.
Update information every eight hours.
Take frequent headcounts.
Group/squad coordinators must report their location to control rooms/helpline numbers.
Only coordinator should communicate with local authorities/embassy/control rooms in India to conserve phone batteries.
What are the Russian sentences that they should know?
Learn two or three sentences in Russian. Here are the sentences in Russian that the students must learn:
Я студентизИндии – I am a student from India – Ya student iz Indii
Я некомбатант – I am a non-combatant – Ya niekombatant
Пожалуйстапомогите – Please help me – Pozhalusta pomogite mne
What should the stranded students carry in their emergency kits?
An emergency kit must contain – passport, ID card, essential medication, life-saving drugs, torch, matchbox, lighter, candles, cash, energy bars, power banks, water, first-aid kit, headgear, muffler, gloves, warm jacket, warm socks and a comfortable pair of shoes, as available.
What are some other general guidelines that the stranded students must know?
Conserve and share food and water; avoid full meals, eat smaller portions to extend the rations.
If you find yourself in an open area/field, melt snow to make water.
If available, keep one large garbage bag per person to use as ground matting/cover against exposure to rain/cold/storm/during forced march/evacuation.
If you find yourself on the streets, then walk on the sides of the roads, close to cover of buildings, crouch low to avoid being targeted, do not cross streets, avoid city centres, downtown areas. Turn around street corners in urban areas with great caution. In each designated group/squad, keep a white flag/white cloth for waving.
What should an injured student know?
If injured or ill, intimate condition and seek advice from control room/helpline.
Delete all unnecessary apps in mobile, limit conversations to low volume/audio mode to conserve battery.
Stay indoors, preferably in designated safe zones, basements, bunkers.
What should stranded students NOT do?
Do not take pictures/selfies with military vehicles/troops/soldiers/check posts/militia.
Do not try and film live combat situations.
In the event of warning sirens, take immediate shelter wherever possible. If you are in the open, lie flat on your stomach and cover your head with your backpack.
Do not light fires in enclosed spaces.
Do not wear wet socks to avoid chill blains/frostbite. Wherever possible, remove your shoes and dry your socks and other wet belongings.
Avoid unstable/damaged buildings and be mindful of falling/flying debris.
Stay away from glass windows to avoid injury from flying glass during explosions or gunfire.
At check-posts, do not alarm the armed personnel by suddenly reaching for things/documents in your pockets unless told to do so.
