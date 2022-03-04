Stay in Groups, Identify as Indian: SOPs for Stranded Students in Ukraine

In a series of guidelines released on Tuesday, 3 March, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) advised students stuck in Ukraine with a list of do's and don'ts, including learning a few important sentences in Russian, in order to protect themselves better in the war-zone.

The Indian embassy in Ukraine had once again issued an "urgent advisory to all Indian nationals in Kharkiv," telling them to leave "as soon as possible" and get to Pesochin, Babaye, or Bezlyudovka.

What did the defence ministry guidelines say? Here's all you need to know.