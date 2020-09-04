Hemkund Sahib Reopens Today: Who Can Visit? What Are the SOPs?
What are the guidelines issued by Hemkund Sahib Management Trust? How will the pilgrimage be different this year?
The portals of one of the most famous Gurdwaras in India – Shri Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand, will open for the pilgrims on Friday, 4 September.
The Sikh holy site reopens every year in May. However, the reopening was delayed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
What are the guidelines issued by the Hemkund Sahib Management Trust? How will the pilgrimage be different this year? Read on.
Who will be allowed to enter?
- Only asymptomatic pilgrims will be allowed to enter
- People who are above 60, below 10 years of age and pregnant women are advised to avoid the pilgrimage
- People with co-morbidities are also advised to not visit the site
What about pilgrims who are visiting from other states?
Pilgrims who are visiting Sri Hemkund Sahib from other states should undergo a mandatory Antigen COVID-19 test and only those with negative results will be allowed to proceed for the pilgrimage.
Is there prior registration required?
Yes, only those pilgrims registered on the web portal of Dehradun shall be allowed to undertake the pilgrimage.
What are the general precautions that needs to be taken while visiting the Gurdwara?
- All pilgrims should wear face mask and covers
- Pilgrims should keep washing their hands and feet with soap inside the Gurdwara premises
- All pilgrims have to maintain 6-feet physical distancing
- Used masks/face covers should be disposed properly in marked dustbins
- Spitting shall be strictly prohibited
- Pilgrims must avoid touching any surface or materials inside the Gurdwara premises
Is there a restriction on the number of people who will be allowed?
Only 100 pilgrims will be allowed to visit the shrine per day.
