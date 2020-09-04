Hemkund Sahib Reopens Today: Who Can Visit? What Are the SOPs?

The portals of one of the most famous Gurdwaras in India – Shri Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand, will open for the pilgrims on Friday, 4 September.

The Sikh holy site reopens every year in May. However, the reopening was delayed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

What are the guidelines issued by the Hemkund Sahib Management Trust? How will the pilgrimage be different this year? Read on.