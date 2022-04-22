ADVERTISEMENT

Thermal Scanning, Quarantine Rooms: What's the SOP for Delhi Schools?

What do the guidelines say about quarantine rooms? Here's all you need to know.

Amid rising cases of fresh coronavirus cases in the national capital, and multiple clusters found in schools, the government has issued new set of SOPs for the functioning of the same in the Delhi-NCR region.

What are the general precautions? What do the guidelines say about quarantine rooms? Here's all you need to know.

Will in-person classes continue?

Yes, the SOPs issued by the Delhi government says that in-person classes will continue, but with necessary precautions.

What are the general precautions that need to be taken?

  • Students and staff should not be allowed to enter school premises without thermal scanning.

  • Students should also be guided to avoid sharing lunch, stationery items etc.

  • Schools should use all the entry/exit gates of the school building to avoid crowding at the time of entry and exit of students.

  • Teachers will daily ask the students about COVID-related symptoms in students and their family members.

What is the rule on wearing masks?

All eligible students, teachers and guests must wear face masks when they are in school.

Is it mandatory for teachers to be vaccinated?

The SOP has stated that the administration should ensure that eligible students and teachers are vaccinated.

What are the symptoms to be watched out for?

If a student or staff shows any of the following symptom, they should be moved away from others to a well ventilated, outdoor space or quarantine room.

  • Fever or chills

  • Cough

  • Shortness of breath

  • Fatigue

  • Muscle or body aches

  • Headache

  • Loss of taste or smell

  • Sore throat

  • Congestion or runny nose

  • Nausea or vomiting

  • Diarrhea

Is it mandatory for schools to have quarantine room?

Yes, the head of schools must ensure the availability of quarantine room in schools.

What is the SOP on campus guest policy?

Routine guest visits should be discouraged. However, during emergency, parent's visit with proper COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) may be permitted.

