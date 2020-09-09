Delhi Metro: Blue, Pink Lines Resume – What Routes Can You Travel?
Which new stations will be open from 9 September and what routes can you travel? Read on.
The Delhi Metro’s Blue and Pink lines will resume operations on Wednesday, 9 September, as part of graded reopening of metro services. This comes two days after the Yellow line reopened, after being ‘locked down’ for 169 days due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Which new stations will be open from 9 September? What routes can you now travel? Read on.
Which are the two lines that are reopening? What routes do they operate on?
- Blue Line: From Dwarka Sector-21 to Electronic City (Noida)/Vaishali – 65.35 km and 58 stations
- Pink Line: From Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar – 57.58 km and 38 stations
Are there time restrictions on the operation of metro services?
Yes. Commuters can avail of services on these two lines from 7:00 am to 11:00 am in the morning and from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm in the evening.
With more Metro lines resuming, which are the interchange stations that will now be open?
- Rajouri Garden (Blue Line and Pink Line)
- INA Delhi Haat (Yellow and Pink Line)
- Mayur Vihar Phase-I (Blue Line and Pink Line)
- Karkarduma (Blue Line and Pink Line)
- Rajiv Chowk (Blue Line and Yellow Line)
- Yamuna Bank (Blue Line 3 and 4)
- Anand Vihar ISBT (Blue Line and Pink Line)
- Azadpur (Pink Line and Yellow Line)
- Sikanderpur (Yellow Line and Rapid Metro)
How will I know which gates are open at each metro station?
You can access this information on Delhi Metro’s official website: www.delhimetrorail.com
When are the other metro lines reopening?
10 September
- Red Line
- Violet Line
- Green Line
11 September
- Grey Line
- Magenta Line
