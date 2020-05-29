Chaos prevailed at the Delhi-Gurugram border as the Haryana government issued an order to “completely seal” the state’s borders with the National Capital, given the rising number of coronavirus cases.While the state clarified that essential services will be allowed, they too might need passes to enter the state.So, who exactly is allowed inside Gurugram with the border sealed and who all need an e-pass? Here’s all you need to know:Who will be allowed into Gurugram without a pass?While doctors, nurses and paramedics will be allowed on showing identification cards, it is recommended that those engaged in other essential services get a travel pass.This includes:Judiciary and those engaged in legal servicesGovernment officialsPolice personnelOthers engaged in essential services such as food deliveryMedia personnelBank employeesBarring those categories, for which relaxation has been granted by the High Court and the Union Home Ministry under lockdown 4.0, the inter-state border should be sealed now on, the state government said in an order on 28 May.I live in Gurugram. I have to go to office in Delhi. Do I need a movement pass?Yes, if you are a private employee, you need a movement pass to exit and enter Gurugram.Chaos At Delhi-Ghaziabad Border: What’s Allowed, Who Needs E-Pass?I am not an essential service worker. What if I need to go to Delhi for an emergency?In case of an emergency, the residents of Gurugram will have to apply for an e-pass. They will not be allowed to cross the border without one.I live in Gurugram and have to travel to Noida for work. Can I get one e-pass?You will need two different sets of passes, issued by respective authorities. This is because you will need a pass to enter Delhi from Gurugram and then you will need another pass to enter Noida from Delhi.I need to catch a flight from the New Delhi airport. Do I need an e-pass to get to the airport?While earlier a confirmed ticket would have sufficed, you would now need a separate e-pass to enter Delhi from Gurugram.Where can I apply for an e-pass?You need to visit https://saralharyana.gov.in/You will have to enter a few basic details like your name, mobile number, date of birth, address, etc.Enter the district you want to visit, in this case – New Delhi.You will also be asked the reason/purpose of your visit.You will be required to upload an identity proof, along with a photo of yourself.Who else needs an e-pass to enter/exit Haryana?Airport personnelPeople who need to attend marriages, funeralMedical emergencyNon-medical emergencyPrivate sector officeVeterinary/pet issuesGeriatric or pregnancy issuesWhen are the borders likely to be opened fully?There is no information about this yet. Watch this space for more updates.FAQ: What Happens If a Co-passenger Tests Positive for COVID-19? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.