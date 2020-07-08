Door-to-Door Survey in Delhi’s Containment Zones Done: What Next?
The Centre Monday, 6 July, said that it has completed the door-to-door survey in coronavirus containment zones in Delhi, following which a similar exercise is scheduled to be carried out throughout the national capital.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi crossed 1-lakh mark on the same day, with 1,379 fresh cases and 48 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
So, will every household in Delhi be surveyed now? What next? Here’s all you need to know.
What did the door-to-door survey in containment zones show?
The Delhi government, along with Centre, has completed the door-to door health survey in the city’s COVID-19 containment zones. According to PTI, it has covered around 3.68 lakh people, as a part of it.
Over 1.66 lakh antigen tests have been conducted in 445 COVID-19 containment zones, the report said.
When is the door-to-door survey in the rest of the city going to start?
It is unlikely that a door-to-door survey will be conducted in the entire national capital. While the Centre had earlier said that a door-to-door survey will be conducted after the completion of a similar practice in containment zones, it has now submitted a report, along with the Delhi government, stating that it “may not be suitable” to conduct one at this juncture.
What reasons have been cited in the report for not conducting the survey?
- The report has said that door-to-door survey might hamper contract tracing in high-risk and vulnerable areas.
- It also noted that 43 percent of all the cases are from containment zone clusters, which are already under surveillance.
So, what next? What is the alternate plan?
According to the modified plan, Delhi government will start the COVID-19 survey outside containment zones – but with a focus on vulnerable areas.
Vulnerable areas are essentially those that have recorded positive cases and are not completely “free” of infection. People in these areas will be surveyed for coronavirus symptoms, along with those having influenza-like illness or any respiratory infections, reported NDTV.
What information will these teams collect?
The team will collect information about the individual/family’s travel history, whether they have any symptoms, along with whether they use Aarogya Setu or not.
How will I know if my area is a part of the survey?
The Delhi government is yet to release a list of areas that are considered vulnerable. Watch this space for more details.
(With inputs from PTI, NDTV)
