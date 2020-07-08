Door-to-Door Survey in Delhi’s Containment Zones Done: What Next?

The Centre Monday, 6 July, said that it has completed the door-to-door survey in coronavirus containment zones in Delhi, following which a similar exercise is scheduled to be carried out throughout the national capital.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi crossed 1-lakh mark on the same day, with 1,379 fresh cases and 48 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

So, will every household in Delhi be surveyed now? What next? Here’s all you need to know.