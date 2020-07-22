What Rules Should Passengers Arriving at Delhi Airport Know About?
What do the fresh guidelines say? Who are the people who will be exempted from institutional quarantine?
The Delhi Airport on Tuesday, 21 July, issued a fresh set of guidelines to passengers arriving via both international and domestic flights, amid the continued spread of the novel coronavirus in the capital. It has made institutional quarantine mandatory for international passengers, except for those under four categories.
What do the fresh guidelines say? Who are the people who will be exempted from institutional quarantine? What about domestic passengers? Here’s all you need to know.
What are the quarantine rules for international passengers arriving in Delhi?
Passengers who are arriving by international flights at the Delhi airport must undergo seven days’ institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by seven days of home isolation.
I land in Delhi from the United States. But my hometown is in Chennai. Can I take a flight from Delhi to Chennai after coming from the US?
Passengers arriving by international flights may take a connecting flight only if it is under Vande Bharat. As it is mandatory for passengers to undergo seven days of institutional quarantine, taking commercial flights is not allowed.
However, the following four categories of people have been given an exemption from institutional quarantine:
- Pregnant women
- Suffered a death in the family
- Suffering from serious illness
- Parents accompanied by children below 10 years
I fall under one of the exempted categories. What documents should I submit?
The exemption from institutional quarantine will be given on a case-to-case basis. This means that you should provide relevant documents and the airport authorities will then authorise your exemption.
An undertaking form is to be completed and emailed to airportcovid@gmail.com.
You have to provide a medical certificate/death certificate, copy of passport and ticket for the next flight, whichever applies in the situation.
Is there a health check-up before the quarantine?
The passengers will have to undergo two mandatory health screenings before they are taken to the quarantine centre – first by the health officials and then by the Delhi government.
Passengers will also undergo thermal screening by “discreetly mounted, highly accurate mass screening cameras,” at the Delhi airport. They will be allowed to go to the quarantine centres only after the completion of this two-level screening.
What are the quarantine rules for domestic passengers arriving at the Delhi airport?
Domestic passengers arriving in Delhi will undergo mandatory thermal screening, which will be done after baggage claim. While the face shield will be removed for the thermal screening, passengers must keep their masks on.
Only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to exit, after which they must quarantine at their homes for the next seven days.
What if I have a connecting flight via Delhi to another destination?
For transit passengers having further domestic flights, they will have to undergo mandatory temperature check at the departure terminal, before they board the next flight.
Symptomatic passengers will be isolated and further medical procedures will follow.
