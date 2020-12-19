What Should Healthcare Workers, Who’ll Be Vaccinated First, Know?
Why are healthcare workers being chosen first? Is the coronavirus vaccine even safe? Read on.
Around one crore healthcare workers and two crore frontline workers will be among the first to be vaccinated in India, as the country is gearing up for a vaccination drive with at least three COVID-19 vaccines in line for regulatory review.
Why are healthcare workers being chosen first? Is the coronavirus vaccine even safe?
Here’s what the government advisory says about these questions, and more. Read on.
I am a healthcare worker. Why am I being chosen for COVID-19 vaccine?
The Government of India has prioritised the most at risk/high risk groups to get the vaccine first. This is because healthcare workers have led the battle against COVID-19 from the front and the vaccine will enable them to continue their work without taking the risk of being infected with the virus.
Is it mandatory for all healthcare workers to be vaccinated?
The government advisory does not address this. Watch this space for more updates.
What are the groups to be vaccinated in the first phase?
- In the first phase, COVID-19 vaccine will be provided to the priority group of healthcare workers and frontline workers
- Vaccination of 50+ age group may also begin early, based on vaccine availability
- The eligible beneficiaries will be informed through their registered mobile number regarding the health facility where the vaccination will be provided and the scheduled time for the same
- This will be done to avoid any inconvenience in registration and vaccination of beneficiaries
Will family members of healthcare workers be given the vaccine?
Due to the limited vaccine supply in the initial phase, it will first be provided to people who are at higher risk of contracting COVID-19. In subsequent phases, the vaccine will be made available to all others in need of the same, the health ministry said.
Does one need to follow preventive measures such as wearing a mask, hand sanitisation, and social distancing after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine?
Even after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, we must continue taking all precautions like use of face cover or masks, hand sanitization and maintain distancing.
These behaviors must be followed both at the site of vaccination and in general.
As a healthcare worker, should I be concerned about any side effects?
The health ministry has said that the COVID-19 vaccine will be safe and effective but may have minor side effects like fever and pain at the spot of injection. However, these side effects can happen in any vaccine, the advisory added.
When will vaccination of healthcare workers begin?
The government advisory does not address this. Watch this space for more updates.
