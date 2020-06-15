The annual Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir will be held amid the coronavirus pandemic, for 15 days, starting 21 July till 3 August, announced the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board.Even as the board awaits final nod from the government, here’s all you need to know about the yatra amid the pandemic.Who will be allowed to take part in the Amarnath Yatra?Barring sadhus, no pilgrim above the age of 55 will be allowed to participate in the Amarnath YatraOnly asymptomatic pilgrims will be allowed to undertake the yatraOnly those pilgrims who have registered online will be allowedDo pilgrims need to test COVID-19 negative for undertaking the yatra?Those undertaking the yatra must have a COVID-19 negative certificate, said an official, speaking to Hindustan Times.ICMR guidelines say that asymptomatic people, who have not come in contact with a COVID-19 positive person, will not be tested.Therefore, there is no clarity about this yet. Watch this space for more information.J&K Administration Pulls Press Statement Cancelling Amarnath YatraHas the route of Amarnath Yatra changed?The pilgrimage will now take place through the shorter route, from Baltal to the Amarnath caves. The longer route from Pahalgam will not be used due to the pandemic.The Baltal route is only 14 km, while the Pahalgam route is 45-kilometer long.Is this the first time the Amarnath Yatra is being cut short?No, in 2019, the Centre cut short the yatra after alleged terror threats, ahead of the scrapping of Article 370.FAQ: Is There a Price Cap on COVID Beds in Delhi’s Pvt Hospitals?Is there a restriction on the number of people allowed?Yes, according to media reports, only 2,000 pilgrims are likely to be allowed per day, due to the pandemic. However, the government is expected to make announcement regarding this shortly.I want to travel from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir, to undertake Amarnath Yatra. Should I quarantine myself in the state?As of now, the Jammu and kashmir government mandates 14-day institutional quarantine for anyone who enters the state. However, it is not clear if the same rules would apply for Amarnath yatris. Watch this space for more information on this.What precautions should be taken by devotees while visiting places of worship?All persons to be allowed entry only if using face covers/masksFootwear to be preferably taken off inside own vehicleIf needed, they should be kept in separate slots for each individual/family by themselvesMaintain physical distancing, of a minimum of 6 feet, at all times when queuing up for entryPeople should wash their hands and feet with soap and water before entering the premisesSeating arrangements to be made in such a way that adequate social distancing is maintainedDevotees are not allowed to touch statues, idols or holy books etcCommon prayer mats should be avoided and devotees should bring their own prayer mats or pieces of cloth, which they may take back with themFAQ: Char Dham Opens to Pilgrims – Who Can Visit? What New SOPs?What precautions should be taken by religious places amid the pandemic?Devotees have to be provided with hand sanitizer and thermal screening provisionsStaggering of visitors to be done, whenever possibleAny shops, stalls, cafeteria, etc, outside and within the premises, shall follow social distancing norms at all timesSpecific markings may be made with sufficient distance to manage the queue and ensure social distancing in the premisesSeparate entry and exit points for visitors shall be organisedIn view of the potential threat of the spread of infection, as far as feasible, recorded devotional music/songs may be played and choir or singing groups should not be allowedCommunity kitchens/langars /’Ann-daan’, etc at religious places should follow physical distancing norms while preparing and distributing foodFAQ: Tirupati to Open for Pilgrims – What Are the New Rules? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.