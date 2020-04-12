Easter Sees Online Masses, Prayers at Home Amid COVID-19 Lockdown
Christians celebrated Easter on Sunday, 12 April, with many praying at home and attending church services through live streaming, as all religious places remained shut due to the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, reports PTI.
In Meghalaya, CM Sangma Prays for Unity
On the occasion of Easter, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma and his family came together to sing prayers to unite the people of the state in the challenge against COVID-19. Streets in Shillong bore a deserted look as the traditional Christian holiday was celebrated by families during a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Called #MeghalayaPrays, you can see a stream of the celebrations here.
Since all churches were closed in Delhi, Easter was a private affair in the city as well. Father Savarimuthu, spokesperson, Catholic Archdiocese of Delhi, said the church service and mass were private affairs this time due to the epidemic and complete lockdown. Speaking to PTI, he said:
Delhi's Archbishop Anil Couto conducted the Easter Sunday mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral in the city.
In Kolkata, Mass Goes Online
During his address, Kolkata’s Archbishop Thomas D'Souza of the Archdiocese of Kolkata called upon people to be on the side of the poor. He addressed people from the Archbishop's house online. "Serving the poor gives joy of peace," he said.
Holy masses will be held on 19 and 26 April and people will be able to attend the services through live-streaming, he said.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
