Dr Anthony Fauci Receives COVID-19 Vaccine in ‘Symbol’ for the US
Anthony Fauci, the United States leading expert on infectious disease, has received a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at 10:55 am New York Time, reported Bloomberg.
The Director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, along with other senior officials such as NIH Director Francis Collins and six healthcare workers from the NIH Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, received the shot as a part of the confidence-building measures taken by health officials at a time when the timing and authorisation of the vaccine are under question.
The TIME’s Guardian of the Year said he was taking the shot “as a symbol to the rest of the country that I feel extremely confident in the safety and efficacy of his vaccine”, while rolling up his left shirt sleeve as shown in a video released by Reuters.
"I want to encourage everyone who has the opportunity to get vaccinated so that we could have a veil of protection over this country, that would end this pandemic," Fauci added.
According to AFP, also receiving his shot at the event was Health Secretary Alex Azar of the Trump Administration. "I want the American people to know that I have absolute and complete confidence in the integrity and the independence of the processes used by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) to approve these vaccines", he said.
The six frontline workers receiving their shots were emotional, as they explained their decision in favour of the vaccination, reported Reuters.
“I work directly with COVID patients, so I felt I have an opportunity, why not,” said nurse Naomi Richardson to the administrator.
After the shot, Fauci encouraged other Americans to do the same and flashed a thumbs-up as he left the stage to a round of applause.
