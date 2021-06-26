Did the Delhi Govt Actually Inflate Its Oxygen Need? What We Know

In an affidavit filed by the Centre in the Supreme Court (SC), an interim report submitted by a sub-group of the SC-appointed oxygen audit panel alleged that the Delhi administration had exaggerated its need for the life-saving gas by four times.

Citing the report, several Union ministers and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, on Friday, 25 June, attacked the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government for playing “politics over oxygen.”

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on the other hand said that the claim was “malicious and false” propaganda, and stated that the report of the committee is yet to be filed in court.