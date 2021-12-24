Delhi Sees 180 New COVID-19 Cases – Highest Single-Day Spike in 6 Months
As Omicron cases in the country show an upward trend, Delhi on Friday, 24 December recorded 180 fresh cases of COVID-19 – the highest single-day spike in six months.
Delhi had last logged a higher number of cases – 228 – on 15 June this year.
While no deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the national capital on Friday, the new cases took the tally of active cases in Delhi to 782. As of Friday, Delhi's positivity rate rests at 0.29 percent.
The capital city has seen a progressive rise in the number of coronavirus cases over the past week, with 91 cases on Monday, 102 on Tuesday, 125 on Wednesday, and 118 cases on Thursday.
Delhi has reported 67 cases of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant so far, of which 44 remain active in the state, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
100% of Delhi's Adult Population Vaccinated With 1st Dose
The jump in COVID-19 cases in Delhi comes on a day when the city completed the vaccination of 100 percent of its eligible population with at least the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
"Delhi completes first dose to 100% eligible people - 148.33 lakh. Salute to Doctors, ANMs, Teachers, ASHAs, CDVs and all other Frontline workers. Congratulations to DMs, CDMOs, DIOs and all district functionaries (sic)," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced in a tweet on Friday.
Meanwhile, the chief minister had previously indicated Kejriwal that the state government has built a capacity to handle as many as 1 lakh cases daily.
"We've created a capacity to conduct 3 lakh tests daily. With our preparations, we can handle as many as 1 lakh daily cases if such a situation arises," Kejriwal had said on Thursday.
