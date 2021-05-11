In Charts: Delhi Positivity Rate Below 20%, Still a Long Way to Go

Delhi has largely consistently tested between 70-80,000 samples, a mix of RT-PCR and antigen tests, with a dip of nearly 10,000 during weekends. RT-PCR have a high accuracy rate and make up the bulk of the tests carried out in the city.

Keeping in mind the overburdening of labs with increasing testing demand, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on 5 May revived the testing guidelines. Now, secondary tests to check for negative infection are no longer required.

Testing labs continue to be burdened and most Delhiites find it difficult to book slots at home for testing.

After the peak of 20 April, when over 28,000 people tested positive, the numbers have slowly and steadily fallen, with Delhi recording 12,600 new cases on 10 May. In the last 5 days, Delhi has recorded less than 20,000 cases daily.