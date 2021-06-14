Delhi: People Going Abroad for Studies Can Get 2nd Covishield Jab

Starting Monday, 14 June, those travelling abroad for studies, work, and sport events can get their second dose of the Covishield vaccine at a dedicated vaccine facility.

The Delhi government has set up the centre at Navyug School, Mandir Marg, for those who need to travel internationally before 31 August. Those eligible for the jab will include:

Students who have to take undertake foreign travel for the purpose of education

For police persons who have to take up jobs in foreign countries

Athletes, sportspersons, and accompanying staff of the Indian contingent attending international Olympic Games Tokyo.

Moreover, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has decided to offer relaxation in the time between the two vaccine doses.