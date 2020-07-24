Delhi COVID +Ve Teen Sexually Assaulted by Another Patient, 2 Held

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is the nodal agency operating the centre, where the accused and the complainant were admitted for treatment. The girl has accused the 19-year-old of sexually assaulting her and the man’s associate for capturing the act on a mobile phone. Cops have reportedly said the associate did not sexually assault the girl.

A case has reportedly been registered under various sections for sexual assault and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused and the complainant have been shifted to different COVID-19 care centres for treatment.

(With inputs from PTI)