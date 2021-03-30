COVID Spike: Mumbai Hospitals to Allot Beds Via Ward War Rooms

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and a potential shortage of hospital beds in Mumbai, BMC has announced that all ICU beds and and 80% of all COVID beds will be reserved for centralised allotment through the civic body’s ‘Ward War Rooms’.

Further, hospitals will not be allowed to directly allot any of these reserved beds to patients. Mumbai recorded 5,888 news cases and 12 deaths on Monday.



Meanwhile, Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state in the country and concerns have also emerged regarding the availability of hospital beds for patients requiring hospitalisation in the near future.