COVID Spike: Mumbai Hospitals to Allot Beds Via Ward War Rooms
All ICU beds and and 80% of all COVID beds will be reserved for allotment through BMC’s “Ward War Rooms”.
Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and a potential shortage of hospital beds in Mumbai, BMC has announced that all ICU beds and and 80% of all COVID beds will be reserved for centralised allotment through the civic body’s ‘Ward War Rooms’.
Further, hospitals will not be allowed to directly allot any of these reserved beds to patients. Mumbai recorded 5,888 news cases and 12 deaths on Monday.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra continued to be the worst-hit state in the country and concerns have also emerged regarding the availability of hospital beds for patients requiring hospitalisation in the near future.
“Eighty percent of total COVID beds and 100% of ICU beds at private hospitals shall be kept reserved for Ward War Room allotment of COVID19 patients only. No direct admission to any of these reserved beds to be taken by hospitals.”A BMC circular on Tuesday, 29 March, as quote by ANI
BMC Commissionar Iqbal Singh Chahal also reportedly informed ANI that they will be making an additional 2,269 beds available for COVID patients in private hospitals (including 360 ICUs) with immediate effect.
“This will be in addition to more than 3,000 beds currently vacant in Mumbai for COVID patients,” the BMC Commissioner informed.
As per NDTV, of the 3,000 beds presently available for COVID patients in Mumbai, 450 are at private hospitals. These hospitals said that they were already close to a situation where beds were filling up. They were also asked to discharge asymptomatic patients at the earliest in order to make room for patients showing serious symptoms.
NDTV further reported that Mumbai, was aiming to make 7,000 beds available for COVID positive patients by this weekend.
BMC has further reportedly asked hospitals to not allot COVID beds to asymptomatic patients in a bid to ensure “prompt availability of beds to the needy”.
LOCKDOWN CONTINGENCY
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, 28 March, directed officials to prepare a plan to implement a lockdown, saying that people were not following safety precautions and norms.
“There should not be any kind of confusion among people once a lockdown is announced,” Thackeray said, according to the report, instructing officials to prepare a plan that won’t affect the state’s economy.
