Kolkata Extends Ban on Flights From 6 Cities Till 31 July

Kolkata airport authorities, on Friday, 17 July, announced that the ban on flight arrivals from six other cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad - has been extended till 31 July.

They also said that the ban is on the request of State government to restrict movement from cities highly affected from coronavirus.

"The temporary restriction on arriving flights to Kolkata Airport from 6 cities viz Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad is on the request of State Govt. to restrict movement from high prevalence cities of #coronavirus cases in order to contain the spread of COVID19," it added further.