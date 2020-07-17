Kolkata Extends Ban on Flights From 6 Cities Till 31 July
The ban is on the request of State government to restrict movement from cities highly affected from coronavirus.
Kolkata airport authorities, on Friday, 17 July, announced that the ban on flight arrivals from six other cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad - has been extended till 31 July.
"The restriction on arriving flights to Kolkata Airport from 6 cities viz Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad has been extended up to 31 July," Kolkata airport tweeted.
"The temporary restriction on arriving flights to Kolkata Airport from 6 cities viz Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur and Ahmedabad is on the request of State Govt. to restrict movement from high prevalence cities of #coronavirus cases in order to contain the spread of COVID19," it added further.
The West Bengal government on Tuesday extended the total lockdown in containment zones till 19 July.
Meanwhile, the state's COVID-19 tally reached 38,011 with 1,894 news cases, while the number of deaths climbed to 1,049 with 26 more deaths, PTI reported citing a health department bulletin.
