India Reports Over 38k Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 624 Deaths Recorded
Catch all the latest updates on the COVID pandemic here.
India on Wednesday, 14 July, reported 38,792 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,09,46,074.
The death toll increased by 624 to 4,11,408. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,29,946 active cases across the country, while 3,01,04,720 patients have been discharged, with 41,000 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi will be interacting with the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Kerala via video conferencing at 11 am on 16 July to discuss the COVID-19 situation in these states.
A total of 38,76,97,935 people have been vaccinated in India
PM Modi held a meeting with the CMs of the states in the northeast on Tuesday to discuss the COVID-19 situation
Delhi on Tuesday reported 76 new COVID and two deaths in a 24 hour period
Indonesia Surpasses India's Daily COVID Numbers
Indonesia has surpassed India's daily COVID-19 case numbers, marking a new Asian virus epicenter as the spread of the highly-contagious delta variant drives up infections in Southeast Asia's largest economy, reported Bloomberg.
The country has seen its daily case count cross 40,000 for two straight days -- including a record high of 47,899 on Tuesday -- up from less than 10,000 a month ago.
Spike of 38,792 COVID-19 Cases in India
India on Wednesday, 14 July, reported 38,792 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,09,46,074.
The death toll increased by 624 to 4,11,408. According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,29,946 active cases across the country, while 3,01,04,720 patients have been discharged, with 41,000 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.