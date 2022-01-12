50 % Indians Have Someone in their Social Network Testing COVID Positive: Survey
Another survey says 41 percent of citizens in India want a ban on political rallies to prevent COVID-19 spread.
A recent survey conducted by LocalCircles has found that in the last 30 days, one in two Indians have had someone, in their close social network, testing positive for COVID-19.
In other words, 50 percent citizens of the country currently have one or more people among their family members, friends or colleagues, who have tested COVID-19 positive in the last one month, reported Times of India.
Over 30,000 responses were received for the survey from people living across 371 districts of India. While 66 percent of the respondents were men, 34 per cent were women.
15 percent of the respondents said they have one or more people in their close network who have not got themselves tested despite having COVID-19 symptoms and have gone into home quarantine or self treatment.
A similar survey conducted by LocalCircles during the first wave of COVID-19 in May 2020 had found that 7 percent people had one or more persons in their close social network, who tested virus positive. The percentage sharply rose to 51 percent in March 2021, during the initial period of the second wave.
31 % People Want Elections to be Postponed at the Poll Bound States
Another survey conducted by the organisation says that 41 percent of citizens in the country want a ban on all political rallies to prevent COVID-19 spread.
As per the survey, 31 percent people were for postponing the elections at the five poll bound states, while 24 percent said political rallies must continue in adherence to COVID-19 protocols. Besides, 4 percent of people said no action is needed as elections do not not lead to much COVID-19 spread.
More than 11,000 citizens from 309 districts of India, responded for this survey. As many as 4,172 responses were received from citizens belonging to the five poll bound states.
The Election Commission of India had on Saturday, 8 January, announced the schedule of assembly polls in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur - of the country. On the same day, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra had said that all political rallies will be prohibited till 15 January.
Meanwhile, India on Wednesday, 12 January, reported 1,94,720 new cases, 60,405 recoveries, and 442 deaths. The total active case tally has reached 9,55,319, while the daily positivity rate has risen to 11.05 percent on Wednesday. While Delhi reported 21,259 cases, Mumbai recorded 11,647 cases on Tuesday. The country has so far reported 4,868 cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.
(With inputs from Times of India)
