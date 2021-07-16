COVID 3rd Wave May Hit By August End, Likely to Be Less Intense: ICMR
A top expert said diminished immunity, new variants, untimely easing of curbs could, however, fuel the third wave.
The Indian Council of Medical Research on Thursday, 15 July, indicated that the imminent third wave of COVID-19 is likely to gain traction in the country towards the end of August.
Speaking to NDTV, Dr Samiran Panda, Head of Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases at ICMR, said that the third wave, however, is likely to be less intense than the second wave.
"There would be a nationwide third wave but that does not mean that it would be as high or as intense as the second wave," Dr Panda told NDTV.
The top scientist further listed four factors could propel a third wave in the country:
The first instance that could fuel the third wave is if the immunity acquired by the population in the first two waves diminishes.
A new variant of the coronavirus might be able to break the immunity barrier and infect the population.
A new COVID-19 variant that may not be able to penetrate the immunity barrier, but possess greater transmissibility, therefore spreading faster within the population.
The untimely easing of COVID curbs by states could also spur an outbreak.
Earlier this week, the Indian Medical Association had also said that the third wave of COVID-19 is "inevitable and imminent".
'Inevitable and Imminent': IMA on COVID Third Wave
The Indian Medical Association, in a press release, on Monday, 12 July, urged the governments of all states to not let their guard down against COVID-19.
“With the available global evidence and the history of pandemics, the third wave is inevitable and imminent,” the association of medical experts said.
The IMA observed, “In many parts of the country, both the government and the public are complacent and were engaging in mass gatherings without following COVID protocols.”
“Tourist bonanza, pilgrimage travel, religious fervour are all needed, but can wait for a few more months. Opening up these rituals and enabling people without vaccination to go scot free in these mass gatherings are potential super-spreaders for the COVID third wave,” it stated.
India on Thursday, 15 July, reported 41,806 new COVID cases. The death toll increased by 581, taking the total number of deaths in the country to 4,11,989.
(With inputs from NDTV)
