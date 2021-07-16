COVID 3rd Wave May Hit By August End, Likely to Be Less Intense: ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research on Thursday, 15 July, indicated that the imminent third wave of COVID-19 is likely to gain traction in the country towards the end of August.

Speaking to NDTV, Dr Samiran Panda, Head of Epidemiology and Infectious Diseases at ICMR, said that the third wave, however, is likely to be less intense than the second wave.

"There would be a nationwide third wave but that does not mean that it would be as high or as intense as the second wave," Dr Panda told NDTV.