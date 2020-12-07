COVID-19: Section 144 Imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar Till 2 January
The decision has been taken in wake of the upcoming Christmas festival and the New Year’s celebrations.
The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to extend the imposition of IPC Section 144 in Gautam Buddh Nagar till 2 January 2021, to curb the spread of COVID-19 infection.
The order came into effect on Sunday, 6 December.
In the order, that was issued late on Sunday night, the Noida police said that public gatherings and holding of congregations will remain banned across Noida and Greater Noida during the period.
Noida Commissioner of Police on Sunday instructed officials to ensure its compliance in view of ‘Bharat bandh’ called by farmers, reported ANI.
Last week, the Uttar Pradesh government had imposed Section 144 in six major cities of the state – Lucknow, Kanpur, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Agra and Greater Noida to control the infection.
Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 138 new COVID-19 cases that pushed the district's infection tally to 23,458 on Sunday, official data showed, reported LiveMint.
(With inputs from ANI, Livemint)
