A COVID-19 positive Deputy Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai's civic body, the BMC, died on Tuesday, 9 June. The 54-year-old senior BMC official had tested positive a day before that, on Monday, 8 June.The BMC deputy municipal commissioner was reportedly asymptomatic, and his family informed the authorities about his deteriorating health, reported Livemint. He was declared dead when a team of officials reached his home.The 54-year-old officer was the chief engineer of the water supply department and worked out of the civic body's headquarters in South Bombay. He began his career with the BMC in 1987 and was instrumental in implementing many key water supply projects in the city. Some of these projects included the Gargai dam, completion of a 15 km water tunnel between Gundawali and Bhandup among others.BMC officials along with doctors, hospital staff and the police have been on the forefront of the COVID-19 fight in Mumbai. As of 9 June, Mumbai has recorded at least 50,878 COVID-19 cases.