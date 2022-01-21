COVID Masks Not Recommended For Kids Below 5: Revised Health Ministry Advisory

In case of septic shock, empirical antimicrobials, according to body weight, are frequently added to cover all likely pathogens based on clinical judgement, patient host factors, local epidemiology and antimicrobial policy of the hospital.

"Steroids are not indicated and are harmful in asymptomatic and mild cases of COVID-19. Indicated only in hospitalized severe and critically ill COVID-19 cases under strict supervision. Steroids should be used at the right time, in right dose and for the right duration," the Health Ministry has said.

Anticoagulants are not indicated routinely and all hospitalized children should be evaluated for risk of developing thrombosis and monitored for development of thrombosis, as per the guidelines.

For diagnosing Multi System Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), caution should be exercised while interpreting an isolated increase in COVID antibodies, the ministry has warned.