COVID-19: India Reports 46,148 Fresh Cases, 979 Deaths
India on Monday, 28 June, reported 46,148 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active case tally to 5,72,994, while 979 deaths were reported.
- Delhi reported 89 new COVID cases on Sunday
- Lockdown extended in Haryana till 5 July
- India on Sunday reported 50,040 new cases
India Reports 46,148 New COVID-19 Cases
