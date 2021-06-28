ADVERTISEMENT
COVID-19: India Reports 46,148 Fresh Cases, 979 Deaths

Catch all the updates on the coronavirus outbreak here.

India on Monday, 28 June, reported 46,148 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active case tally to 5,72,994, while 979 deaths were reported.

  • Delhi reported 89 new COVID cases on Sunday
  • Lockdown extended in Haryana till 5 July
  • India on Sunday reported 50,040 new cases
10:04 AM , 28 Jun

India Reports 46,148 New COVID-19 Cases

India on Monday, 28 June, reported 46,148 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active case tally to 5,72,994, while 979 deaths were reported.

10:04 AM , 28 Jun

Mizoram Reports 233 New COVID-19 Cases

Mizoram, on Monday, reported 233 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total cases to 19,324 in the state. Active cases in the state stand at 4,370.

