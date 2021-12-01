COVID: Two Omicron Cases Detected in Brazil, No Cases in India Yet

No case of COVID-19 variant omicron has been reported in India so far, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had said in Rajya Sabha during Question Hour on Tuesday, 30 November.

The B.1.1.529 strain of COVID-19, or Omicron, was first reported in South Africa on 24 November 2021.

'Omicron,' which has been declared as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO), has raised concerns across the globe.

Meanwhile, Brazil confirmed Latin America's first two Omicron variant cases, according to AFP.