COVID: Two Omicron Cases Detected in Brazil, No Cases in India Yet
No case of COVID-19 variant omicron has been reported in India so far, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had said in Rajya Sabha during Question Hour on Tuesday, 30 November.
The B.1.1.529 strain of COVID-19, or Omicron, was first reported in South Africa on 24 November 2021.
'Omicron,' which has been declared as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO), has raised concerns across the globe.
Meanwhile, Brazil confirmed Latin America's first two Omicron variant cases, according to AFP.
According to World Health Organization, it is not yet clear whether Omicron is more transmissible or severe compared to Delta
The Omicron variant is likely to spread internationally, posing a "very high" global risk where COVID-19 surges could have "severe consequences," WHO had said on Monday, 29 November
All international travellers will be mandated to submit 14 days' travel details and upload a negative RT-PCR test report on the Air Suvidha portal before crossing the national borders from Wednesday, 1 December
Travellers from “at-risk” countries will have to go undergo a mandatory 7-day quarantine, even if they test negative for the virus.
Intensified Surveillance at Hyderabad Airport
Dr G Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Telangana, told news agency ANI that the surveillance mechanism at the Hyderabad airport has been intensified.
He was quoted as saying, "We've deployed around 10 mobile health teams for thermal screening of international passengers on arrival."
He added, "Passengers arriving from 'at risk' countries, as specified by the Government of India, need to undergo an RT-PCR test on arrival. If found positive for COVID, they'll be shifted to a designated health facility where their health will be monitored for a period 14 days," ANI reported.
Further, Rao said, "For passengers arriving from non 'at risk' countries, random testing will be done. If anyone of them is found positive, the same procedure will be followed... From these (at risk) countries, we received 41 passengers on Monday and no one tested positive."
