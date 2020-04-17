COVID-19: K’taka Limits Cost of Govt Testing in Pvt Labs to ₹2,250

The Karnataka government restricted the cost of testing in five private labs in the state to Rs 2,250 per test for the government, in an order passed on Friday, 17 April.

Of the 16 ICMR approved laboratories in the state, 16 are government labs and 5 are private ones. Following a discussion with stakeholders, including negotiations with private labs, the government has fixed the cost of tests at Rs 2,250, while walk-in tests for citizens would continue to cost Rs 4,500, like in the rest of the country.

Confusion had ensued earlier when the Supreme Court ordered that all private labs should conduct free tests for all Indians, after private labs raised concerns over whether or not they would be reimbursed for the same by the government.