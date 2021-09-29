India Reports 18,870 New COVID Cases, 378 Deaths in the Past 24 Hours

India on Wednesday, 29 September reported 18,870 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the country's case tally to 3,37,16,451.

According to the data from the Union Health Ministry, as many as 28,178 people have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. The country also saw 378 deaths during this period, which took the total death count to 4,47,751.

At present, the country has a total of 2,82,520 active cases and as many as 3,29,86,180 people have recovered from the virus so far. India has also vaccinated 54,13,332 people in the last 24 hours, taking the total vaccination count of India to 87.66 crore.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 11,196 cases and 149 deaths.