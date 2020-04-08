COVID-19 FAQ: Health Ministry Zeroes in on 20 Hotspots In India

Of the 20 hotspots of coronavirus that have been identified by the Health Ministry, Delhi’s Nizamuddin and Dilshad Garden, Uttar Pradesh’s Noida and Meerut, Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, Bhilwara in Rajasthan, Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra, Kasargod and Pathanamthitta in Kerala have reported several cases of coronavirus.

Also, Mysuru in Karnataka and Tonk in Rajasthan have come out to be potential hotspots too.