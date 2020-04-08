COVID-19 FAQ: Health Ministry Zeroes in on 20 Hotspots In India
Union Health Ministry has identified 20 hotspots and 22 potential hotspots of coronavirus in the country. Health Ministry has also said that although there is no evidence of widespread community transmission, containment measures will require large human resource.
But, What Is A Hotspot of Coronavirus?
A hotspot of coronavirus is an area with a higher potential of widespread infection, an area where there are more than average number of infected cases, identified for the purpose of better management and containment.
Which Are Some of these Hotspots?
Of the 20 hotspots of coronavirus that have been identified by the Health Ministry, Delhi’s Nizamuddin and Dilshad Garden, Uttar Pradesh’s Noida and Meerut, Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, Bhilwara in Rajasthan, Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra, Kasargod and Pathanamthitta in Kerala have reported several cases of coronavirus.
Also, Mysuru in Karnataka and Tonk in Rajasthan have come out to be potential hotspots too.
Why Has the Health Ministry Identified These Hotspots?
Union Health Ministry has identified these hotspots for the purposes of
effective monitoring by governments
for clinical management of these areas
better containment measures to break the chain
to deploy larger resource
contact tracing
What Is India's Plan of Action?
Ensure adequate arrangements for government and private hospitals in terms of:
quarantine facilities
isolation beds
ICU
Ventilators
PPE for hospital staff to combat surge in infections
Evaluating hospitals in hotspots and upping their readiness
What Has the Govt Done so Far?
Govt has readied 124,294 isolation beds, 29,810 ICU beds, 14,947 ventilators, 650,190 N95 masks and 295,102 PPEs
Expanded testing facilities to enable rapid testing
Launched apps such as Aarogya Setu to help track, using the smartphone’s GPS, if one has been near a COVID-19 infected person
Stepped up domestic manufacturing of personal protection equipment for the healthcare workers and medical devices, especially ventilators
What Should You Do If You Stay in a Hot Spot of COVID-19?
Stay at home as much as possible
Strictly maintain social distancing if you have to step out
Maintain hand hygiene
Follow government guidelines
Visit a doctor if you show any symptom
