COVID-19 Death Certificate: Centre Submits Guidelines Before Supreme Court

Almost 10 days after it was pulled up by the Supreme Court over a delay in framing guidelines, the union government has informed the apex court that the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Indian Council of Medical Research have come up with detailed parameters to be used for issuing death certificates to kin of those who have died of COVID-19, reported Live Law.

According to the report, based on an affidavit filed by the union government on 11 September, a certificate will be issued only if the person had been diagnosed with COVID-19 through the following ways:

RT-PCR test or rapid-antigen test

Molecular test

Clinically determined through investigations at hospitals

In-patient facility by a treating physician

However, if a patient died of poisoning, suicide, homicide, and accident while also being COVID-19 positive, it will not be officially considered a death arising out of the lethal virus.