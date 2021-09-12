COVID-19 Death Certificate: Centre Submits Guidelines Before Supreme Court
Those who died of accidents, poisoning & other causes while being COVID-19 positive won't be counted.
Almost 10 days after it was pulled up by the Supreme Court over a delay in framing guidelines, the union government has informed the apex court that the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Indian Council of Medical Research have come up with detailed parameters to be used for issuing death certificates to kin of those who have died of COVID-19, reported Live Law.
According to the report, based on an affidavit filed by the union government on 11 September, a certificate will be issued only if the person had been diagnosed with COVID-19 through the following ways:
RT-PCR test or rapid-antigen test
Molecular test
Clinically determined through investigations at hospitals
In-patient facility by a treating physician
However, if a patient died of poisoning, suicide, homicide, and accident while also being COVID-19 positive, it will not be officially considered a death arising out of the lethal virus.
Is there a window period?
Additionally, the guidelines say that in unresolved cases where the patient may have died either in a hospital or at home and where a Medical Certificate of Cause of Death (MCCD) in Form 4 and 4 A has been issued to the registering authority as required under Section 10 of the Registration of Birth and Death (RBD) Act, 1969, it will be treated as a COVID-19 death, according to the guideline.
According to the guidelines, deaths that have occurred within 30 days of the person testing positive or "from the date of being clinically determined as a COVID-19 case, will be treated as 'deaths due to COVID-19', even if the death takes place outside the hospital/ in-patient facility."
However, a COVID-19 patient, while admitted at a hospital or in-patient facility, and who continued as the same admission beyond 30 days, and died subsequently shall be treated as a COVID-19 death, according to the guidelines.
How will disputed deaths be settled?
In cases where the Medical Certificate of Cause of Death is not available or where the kin of the deceased is not satisfied with the attributed cause of death in the certificate, the matter would be taken up by a district-level committee to be formed by states and union territories.
This committee would comprise an additional district collector, the chief medical officer of health (CMOH), an additional CMOH/ principal or head of department of medicine of a medical l college (if one exists in the district) and a subject expert.
For this, the kin of the deceased must submit a petition before the district collector, which will be examined by the committee. "The Official Document for COVID-19 Death will be issued in the format annexed to these guidelines by the aforesaid district-level committee after due examination and verification of all facts."
Once an application has been submitted for issuing of COVID-19 death certificate or redressal, the matter will have to be disposed off within 30 days.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.