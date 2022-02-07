As COVID-19 Cases Dip, Schools Reopen in Delhi & 4 Other States Today
Catch all the live coronavirus-related updates here.
As the Omicron-led third wave in India exhibits a downward trend, schools have reopened on Monday, 7 February, for students of Classes 9-12 in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, and Bihar.
Meanwhile, India saw a dip in the number of new coronavirus cases recorded on Sunday. A total of 1,07,474 fresh infections and 865 deaths were reported due to the viral disease.
The daily positivity rate has declined to 7.42 percent.
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday granted emergency use permission to single-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine.
Delhi reported 1,410 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, while daily infections in Mumbai dropped to 536.
There are 12.25 lakh active cases of COVID-19 in India, as per the latest data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Schools Open in Delhi, 4 Other States From Today
As the Omicron-led third wave in India exhibits a downward trend, schools have reopened on Monday, 7 February, for students of Classes 9-12 in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, and Bihar.
In Delhi, classes for students of 8th grade and below will resume on 14 February.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.